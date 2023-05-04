JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Shops of 607 is relocating after being removed from their location inside the Oakdale Commons to make way for continued construction and expansion.

The store, which features items from 30+ local artists and vendors, is in the process of moving to a bigger location at 4416 Watson Boulevard in Johnson City.

This location will offer multiple rooms full of locally made and sourced items, a meditation room, a classroom for vendors to share their talents, and more.

There will be a grand opening event on Saturday, June 3rd, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

It will feature hot dogs and hamburgers, music, giveaways, and demonstrations by vendors (including oracle card readings) at no cost to the public.

Shops of 607 is owned by Rochelle Lane and Sarah Maroney, who purchased the business at the beginning of 2023. They recently expanded into a larger space inside the mall, but were unaware of the Oakdale Commons renovation plans.

Small businesses in the north court were kicked out to make room for Dave & Busters.