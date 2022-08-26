BINGHAMTON, NY – A shopping cart sculpture has been erected at the confluence in Binghamton, marring the picturesque landscape.

Sometime in the last day or two, someone took four stolen shopping carts and stacked them toward the middle of the dam that crosses the Susquehanna River right as it joins the Chenango.



The “public art expression” features three carts stacked upon each other with a fourth placed alongside.



When the river gets as low as it is, it is possible for people to walk across the dam, although it is highly discouraged.



The Mayor’s Office tells NewsChannel 34 that they were unaware of the situation and that the fire department would be dispatched to check it out.