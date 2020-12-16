Shoppers head to Wegmans for their storm preparations

BINGHAMTON, NY – In response to the storm, local shoppers are flocking to grocery stores to get the most essential items.

Wegmans in Johnson City was a popular place today as thousands of people were stocking up for the storm, and even getting early gifts for the holidays.

Wegmans says customers often buy lots of bread, milk, eggs, and even batteries and candles so they can light their homes if the power goes out.

The popular facility says it makes extra orders to each store in its chain to compensate for that.

It also says the schedule for delivery trucks changes in anticipation of major storms so products can be restocked earlier, while making sure its drivers are not out in the snow.