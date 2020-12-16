“Shop with Joey” adapted for COVID safety

BINGHAMTON, NY – An annual charitable shopping event looked a little different this year due to the pandemic.

Each year, P-G-A Tour Champions member, and Horseheads native, Joey Sindelar joins a group of kids from the Boy’s and Girl’s Club at Dick’s Sporting Goods for his Shop with Joey event.

The kids are then able to pick out different items on their Christmas wish list, with all costs covered.

However, this year’s event was done differently, with the Dick’s Open staff collecting lists to shop for, and then dropping the gifts off at the Boy’s and Girl’s Club to be handed out.

Sindelar says he didn’t want to see this event cancelled, and is thankful to the staff for continuing the tradition for the 12th year.

“We normally meet us at Vestal Parkway Dick’s Sporting Goods. Everybody’s ramming around, trying on things. Pointing at, the sneakers are always the first stop. It’s just fun to witness what goes on that day. Everybody understood from the start that this had to be different. But, yet, it could be possible. That’s that crew over there making it possible, the tournament staff,” says Sindelar.

As Sindelar mentioned, a popular item each year for most kids are sneakers.

Kids could also choose different items of clothing as well as sporting equipment.

Sindelar also added that he had a couple procedures done on his back, but is feeling healthy and is ready to compete again in 2021.