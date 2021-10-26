“Shooting up” schools post spreading via social media

The logo of mobile app “Snapchat” is displayed on a tablet on January 2, 2014 in Paris. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

BINGHAMTON, NY – Sheriff David Harder is reporting a dangerous message school districts across the country via snapchat.

Harder says the same threat about “shooting up” schools because of bullying has been circulating on social media.

The dates of the supposed attack change frequently, but the messages are said to contain the number of students and administrators targeted.

While police have found no link to local schools and no evidence the threat is credible, a screenshot of the message has been passed along to local districts.