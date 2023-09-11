UTICA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton City School District says none of its players, cheerleaders, students or families were involved in a shooting outside a football game in Utica on Saturday.

A security guard is in critical but stable condition after being shot in the head while trying to break up a fight that began in a parking lot outside Thomas R. Proctor High School in Utica. the altercation began after the completion of a varsity football game between Proctor and Binghamton.

According to the Utica Police Department, a 16-year-old male turned himself in yesterday after he was identified through numerous videos of the shooting. Police say the teen was not a student at Proctor High School but was enrolled in an alternative educational program.

The teenager is facing charges of attempted murder as well as several weapons offenses.

Police say they are looking to prosecute him as an adult. Meanwhile, the Uvalde Foundation for Kids has established a GoFundMe account to raise money for the Utica City School District officer, who the foundation identifies as Jeff Lynch.

The foundation was established following a massacre of 21 students and teachers in Uvalde, Texas in May of last year and is dedicated to combating school violence.

To check out the GoFundMe, click here.