Corrections officers at the jail participated in a No Shave November campaign last month in which they paid for the opportunity to grow a beard.



In all, 38 hundred dollars was raised and donated to Mercy House of the Southern Tier during a check presentation earlier this week.

Mercy House is a community care center for the terminally ill.



Executive Director Linda Cerra thanked Sheriff Dave Harder and the officers for their donation which will be used to help care for the residents.