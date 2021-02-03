Sheriff’s office warns of scam using social security numbers

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a new scam regarding social security numbers.

The numbers are being used to file unemployment claims with the New York State Department of Labor.

Some victims have received mail from the Department of Labor asking them to confirm their request and others have been contacted by their employers saying a claim has been filed with their name and social security number.

If either of these things happen to you, let your employer know and call the fraud division at the New York State Department of Labor at 1-888-899-8810.