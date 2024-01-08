UNION, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH)- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint regarding a larceny that took place on December 19th, 2023 at the Home Depot in the Town of Union.

The below pictured suspect walked out of the Home Depot with a .14 Cubic Foot Digital Scale valued at $74.98, an Atomic 20V drill/driver kit valued at $99.99, and a Milwaukee 15A Sawzall saw valued at $199.99, without paying for them. After being confronted outside the store by Loss Prevention, the female claimed she forgot her wallet and would return to pay for the items, but never did.

Anyone with information on the identity of the below female suspect is asked to please contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office at 607-778-1911 and reference case number 23-28985.