Sheriff’s Office looking for Kirkwood armed robbery suspect

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery early this morning in Kirkwood.

At around 2:20, a man entered the Mirabito at 715 Upper Court Street and confronted the clerk at the register with a handgun.

Police say he demanded the clerk empty the register, and then fled with an undisclosed amount of money on foot.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 5’10 to 6 feet tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black sneakers.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the tip line at 778-1196.

