Sheriff’s Office Captain Kate Newcomb to announce run for Sheriff this weekend

BINGHAMTON, NY – There are now 2 announced candidates in the race to replace longtime Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder.

Sheriff’s Office Captain Kate Newcomb has scheduled a formal announcement for this Saturday to make her candidacy official.

Newcomb is a lifelong resident of Broome County and has worked at the Sheriff’s Office for 30 years as a member of the road patrol, a detective and now the leader of the law enforcement division making her the 3rd ranking member of the department.

State Senator Fred Akshar, a former Sheriff’s Deputy and Undersheriff, has already announced his candidacy.

Newcomb’s announcement is scheduled for Saturday at 11 A-M at Grange Hall Park in Kirkwood, the location where Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Tarsia was murdered in July 2002.