Sheriff’s Office Captain Kate Newcomb to announce run for Sheriff this weekend

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – There are now 2 announced candidates in the race to replace longtime Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder.

Sheriff’s Office Captain Kate Newcomb has scheduled a formal announcement for this Saturday to make her candidacy official.

Newcomb is a lifelong resident of Broome County and has worked at the Sheriff’s Office for 30 years as a member of the road patrol, a detective and now the leader of the law enforcement division making her the 3rd ranking member of the department.

State Senator Fred Akshar, a former Sheriff’s Deputy and Undersheriff, has already announced his candidacy.

Newcomb’s announcement is scheduled for Saturday at 11 A-M at Grange Hall Park in Kirkwood, the location where Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Tarsia was murdered in July 2002.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News