NICHOLS, NY – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s assistance in located a stolen trailer.

Police report that somewhere between Wednesday 11/24 at 5PM and Tuesday 11/30 at 11 AM, a 1991 Penns enclosed white trailer was taken from a property on West River Road in Nichols, police reported on Monday.

The trailer has the words “Car Mate” on the side and has a New York license plate reading BH50971.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen property should call the Sheriff’s Office at 607-687-1010.

Note: The stolen trailer is not the one pictured, however they are very similar.