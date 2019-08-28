Sheriff warns about scam phone calls going around the county

BINGHAMTON N.Y.- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam.



The caller claims to be a deputy sheriff collecting fines for missed jury duty.



The victim is asked to meet the scammer in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office.



Sheriff Dave Harder reminds the public that deputy sheriffs do not collect fines nor are they involved in jury duty, and no money transactions take place in the parking lot.

Anyone who receives any suspicious calls, is asked to report them at 778-1911, option 1.