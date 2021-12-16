BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is waring about social media posts potentially threating schools.

A Tik Tok post created in California and spreading throughout the country is gaining attention by mentioning school shootings to happen on Friday.

No particular school has been linked to the virtual messages.

The Broome County Sheriff’s office wishes to bring this to the attention of the public, however, there is no link to local schools and there is no credible evidence to support this threat.