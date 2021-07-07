Sheriff Harder provides update on Windsor shooting incident

WINDSOR, NY – More information has been released about an exchange of gun fire between law enforcement and a Town of Windsor man over the weekend.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was attempting to make a K turn in front of 299 Cascade Valley Road Friday night when someone fired shots at it.

About an hour later, two Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene where they were allegedly approached by 45 year-old suspect Jamie Crowley.

Police say Crowley refused to put his 44 caliber revolver down after being asked multiple times by the deputies.

Related Content NYSPD Are Investigating An Exchange Of Gun Fire In The Town Of Windsor

At 12:37 AM, gun fire was exchanged wounding Crowley in the right shoulder.

Sheriff Dave Harder says this was the third officer involved shooting in a month.

“We’re very thankful that the injuries are very minor, in a way, nobody died from it. Either way, whether it’s the person doing the firing or the officers themselves. It’s a very dangerous job, all these things have taken place at night,” says Harder.

Crowley was taken to the hospital for treatment and then surrendered after he was released.

He was charged with reckless endangerment, multiple counts of criminal possession of multiple weapons not registered in New York State, and menacing a police officer.