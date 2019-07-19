Sheriff Harder joins county officials to announce details about an unmanned aerial vehicle team

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has taken to the skies to protect and serve the public.

Sheriff Dave Harder joined other county officials today to announce details of a joint unmanned aerial vehicle team. Between the Sheriff’s Department and Office of Emergency Services there are 6 drone pilots, 3 from each. These drones are designed to assist with search and rescue, missing persons cases, accident reconstruction and more. Harder says the equipment will save time and, more importantly, improve safety.

“It’s very safe because it’s just like having robots going in to check out a building or a canine. In this situation they can fly overhead, they can actually fly into buildings and go through the rooms with the smaller rooms to see what’s going on ahead of time and alert us, it will all be monitored.”

The drones can also help with damage assessment following disasters. Funds for this project were provided by the US Department of Homeland Security, with Congressman Anthony Brindisi’s office assisting in getting the appropriate approval.