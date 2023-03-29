TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar is rewarding his employees for their hard work and dedication.

Akshar and Undersheriff Sam Davis held a Promotion Ceremony this afternoon.

10 officers from patrol, detectives, corrections and training received a raise in rank.

They include Robert Stapleton, a 15-year veteran, who is now a Sergeant overseeing a road patrol shift.

Stapleton has served as a School Resource Officer and lead the department’s Community Policing Division.

He plans to instill the same community policing ideals in the deputies that he will supervise.

Stapleton says Akshar has implemented a team approach to running the office.

“He wants that to go from the top all the way to the bottom. Everything that we do will be a team approach from patrol to corrections to civil, we’re all going to work together and it’s great to be a part of that.”

Today’s promotions also included: