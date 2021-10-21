Sherburne man arrested for the second time in regards to possessing child pornography

SHERBURNE, NY – A Sherburne man pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, a charge in which he previously served time for.

35 year-old Matthew Bormann admitted to having at least 3500 images and video files of child pornography on his cell phone on March 12 of this year.

Bormann was previously arrested for the same offense and was sentenced in 2015.

He was not supposed to have the phone per his supervised release.

Bormann will be sentenced for the second time on March 2 of next year, and will likely serve a minimum of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.