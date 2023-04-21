TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Some pooch portraits produced by SUNY Broome students are hoping to inspire some people to open their homes to some adoptable dogs.

The Broome County Dog Shelter in the Town of Dickinson is holding its first open house since the pandemic tomorrow.

The open house combines a shelter dog art exhibition as well as an adoption event.

Students from Professor David Zeggert’s drawing and painting classes recently visited the shelter to meet the dogs and take back pictures from which they created their portraits.

Shelter Manager Kelly Conlon said she’s impressed with their artistry.

“It’s amazing how they took a picture of a dog and just went with it. I can’t believe what they’ve created. I can’t wait for the public to see these because I got a sneak peek today and they are awesome.”

The portraits will be on display during the event and are possibly available for sale.

Conlon says the shelter currently has about 50 adoptable dogs.

Tomorrow’s open house runs from noon until 3.