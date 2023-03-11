ELMIRA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Area Sheet Metal Workers, Local Union #112, will host a recruitment from April 10, 2023, through April 9th, 2024, for ten Sheet Metal Worker Apprentices.

The ten openings is the total number of apprentices needed for two recruitment regions – the Southern Tier and Western regions of the state.

Applications can be obtained at the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Area Sheet Metal Workers located at 1200 Clemens Center Parkway in Elmira.

You can also download and print an application from smw112.org.

The Committee requires that applicants: