BINGAHAMTON, NY – Two-time Libertarian candidate for governor Larry Sharpe has some additional support behind him as he embarks on a major challenge just securing his place on the ballot.

Sharpe has received endorsements from 2 other third parties: Unite New York and the Forward Party which was founded by former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Nevertheless, Sharpe will have a much more difficult time qualifying to run as the state changed the rules for automatic ballot access and increased the number of signatures a third party candidate is required to collect.

Sharpe says he will be forced to raise and spend hundreds of thousands of dollars for a staff to collect at least 45,000 signatures over a 6 week window.

But he says he has a lot of grassroots support behind him as voters grow frustrated with the 2 major parties.

“They don’t have any policies or ideas. The state has been collapsing for a decade at least. The Republicans have watched it happen and have no plans, and the Democrats have been the ones creating the plans. So, now we have 2 parties in the state, Democrats are the party of bad ideas and Republicans are the party of no ideas. I’m the party of good ideas,” says Sharpe.

Among Sharpe’s ideas is a discount for senior citizens on their property taxes if they stay in New York.

He also suggests funding education not with property taxes but with the creation of a New York currency dubbed the “Yorkie.”

Sharpe believes lower property taxes will spur economic growth and stem the number of people leaving the state.

Watch Sharpe’s full interview below: