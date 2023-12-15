GREENE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Sidney Federal Credit Union is pledging $300,000 of funds so homeowners can receive affordable home repairs and upgrades.

The credit union partnered with the Impact Project which is a nonprofit in Greene that provides major home repairs for low-income families.

From the $300,000 pledge, homeowners that fall under the ALICE guidelines can receive up to $15,000 for home repairs at only point 5% interest.

ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, but Employed.

The director of the Impact Project, Jim Willard says that in Chenango County, there are at least 10,000 people that fall under the ALICE Guidelines.

“If you take a look just in Chenango County the average median household income is just over $30,000 a year. If we lose three a week, which we’re losing, that’s a $100,000 a week in commerce that leaves this county. That’s $5 million a year. Otsego County and Delaware County are on similar paths just trailing,” said Willard.

Willard says that over 25% of all homes in Chenango County are vacant.

He says that every 48 hours, a homeowner leaves the county.

One homeowner who took advantage of the loan structure, Gary Quarella, says his wife was in the hospital for nine months, and she wouldn’t have been comfortable at home without the upgrades from the Impact Project.

“In order for Nellie to come home from nursing care we needed modifications, and we just didn’t have the funds to do that. So, I applied to the Impact Project and through their assistance we received help with bathroom modifications and other modifications to the home that allowed me to bring my wife home,” said Quarella.

The Impact Project’s home improvements can range from wheelchair ramps and railings to bathroom renovations or a new roof.

Willard says that this year, the Impact Project assisted a new record of 32 households, and with this $300,000 pledge, he hopes to double that number by next year.