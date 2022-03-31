ITHACA, NY (WETM) – A woman has come forward and is reporting that she was sexually assaulted at Cornell University on St. Patrick’s Day.

Cornell University Police received a report on March 30th that a woman came forward and reported that she was sexually assaulted by an unknown subject on March 17th around 1 AM. Reportedly the assault occurred in the 100 block of Thurston Ave in the area of Ridgewood Road.

Map of the area where the sexual assault occurred. Google Maps.

The investigation is being handled by the Ithaca Police Department. and is currently ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Ithaca Police Department at (607) 272-9973 or Cornell University Police at (607) 255-1111 at any time. Investigative information or suspected criminal activity can be reported by dialing 911 or utilizing the RAVE Guardian app.

The Cornell University Police reminds community members that perpetrators are responsible for criminal behavior. You can take specific actions to reduce your vulnerability: Perpetrators take advantage of vulnerability and seek opportunities to commit sexual assaults. Trust your instincts. If you feel unsafe, get to a safe place and call for help. Be active in supporting a safe and respectful community. If you see others engaging in disrespectful or inappropriate actions, speak up and get involved, or contact someone else to assist. Sexual Harassment and Assault – Response and Education information is available at share.cornell.edu