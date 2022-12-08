MIDDLEFIELD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 7th, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Scianablo, 36 of Middlefield, and charged him with grand larceny and failure to update his Sex Offender Registry.

According to the sheriff’s office, Scianablo failed to update his sex offender registry information within the required time frame.

Further investigation revealed that he was also operating several social media accounts that were not registered on the New York State Sex Offender Registry.

Additionally, the office received a report that Scianbalo agreed to perform mechanical work on several motorcycles, however, he allegedly failed to do the repairs and never returned the vehicles to the owners.

Scianbalo was located at a residence in Middlefield, arrested, and transported to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

He is currently in the Otsego County Jail awaiting arraignment.