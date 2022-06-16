ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to prepare for strong and severe thunderstorms in the forecast on Thursday. She specifically mentioned that parts of the Southern Tier are at enhanced risk beginning this afternoon.

“Scattered storms are expected and tornadoes are possible throughout the State today and we will continue to keep a close eye on the forecast for the rest of the day,” Governor Hochul said. “I strongly urge anyone in the path of these storms to follow your local weather forecast for impacts throughout the afternoon and evening.”

According to the National Weather Service, several storms across New York State may include damaging winds which may caused downed trees and power lines – resulting in outages, hail up to and possibly exceeding one inch in diameter, and heavy rain that may lead to flash flooding.