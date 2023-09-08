BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Thursday’s severe thunderstorms left many Broome County residents without electricity.

According to NYSEG, 2,399 customers across the county are still without power. The utility company is continuing to work on restoring power to homes across the area.

If your home has lost power, visit NYSEG.com to view estimated restoration times or to notify them of your service needs. A full list of outages can also be found on their site.

If you are facing an electricity emergency, they can also be reached at 1(800)572-1131.