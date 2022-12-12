UPDATE: According to the Chenango Valley CSD, the security concern in the community has been addressed by law enforcement. As of 1:15 p.m., the lockout has been lifted for all Chenango Valley Schools.

No word yet from local law enforcement.

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There are currently several Binghamton-area schools on lockout due to an ongoing community safety issue in Broome County.

Binghamton City School District issued the following statement at 12:20 p.m.

“We are aware of an ongoing community safety issue in Broome County. This matter is not directly related to Binghamton schools in any way, however, out of an abundance of caution, all buildings will be on a lockout for the remainder of the school day. This means that students will be kept indoors and visitors will be restricted. This is precautionary only. There have been no threats made toward our schools or school community. All school resource officers and school safety monitors are aware and monitoring the situation. We will continue to keep you informed of any safety-related issues that impact our students and schools.”

Chenango Valley, Whitney Point, and Union-Endicott are also on lockout and issued similar statements.

NewsChannel 34 has reached out to local law enforcement agencies for more information.

This is a developing story.