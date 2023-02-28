BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Following last night’s winter storm, several schools across the Southern Tier are either closed or delayed today, February 28th.
Take a look:
Closed
- Binghamton CSD
- Blue Ridge School District
- Broome-Tioga BOCES
- Chenango Forks Central
- Chenango Valley Schools
- Cincinnatus Central
- Johnson City CSD
- Maine-Endwell Schools
- Montrose Area School District
- Newark Valley Schools
- Otselic Valley Schools
- Owego-Apalachin School District
- Susquehanna Valley Central Schools
- Union-Endicott Schools
- Vestal Central Schools
- Whitney Point Central
- Windsor Central
Delayed
- Afton Central School District – Delayed 2 hours
- Athens Area Schools – Delayed 3 hours
- DCMO BOCES – Delayed 2 hours
- Hancock Central Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- Norwich City Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- Oxford Academy – Delayed 2 hours
- Sayre Area Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- Spencer-Van Etten Central School – Remote Learning Day
- Unatego Central – Delayed 2 hours
- Walton Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- Waverly School District – Remote Learning Day
You can view a full up-to-date list here. This list will be updated periodically with any changes.