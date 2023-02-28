BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Following last night’s winter storm, several schools across the Southern Tier are either closed or delayed today, February 28th.

Take a look:

Closed

Binghamton CSD

Blue Ridge School District

Broome-Tioga BOCES

Chenango Forks Central

Chenango Valley Schools

Cincinnatus Central

Johnson City CSD

Maine-Endwell Schools

Montrose Area School District

Newark Valley Schools

Otselic Valley Schools

Owego-Apalachin School District

Susquehanna Valley Central Schools

Union-Endicott Schools

Vestal Central Schools

Whitney Point Central

Windsor Central

Delayed

Afton Central School District – Delayed 2 hours

Athens Area Schools – Delayed 3 hours

DCMO BOCES – Delayed 2 hours

Hancock Central Schools – Delayed 2 hours

Norwich City Schools – Delayed 2 hours

Oxford Academy – Delayed 2 hours

Sayre Area Schools – Delayed 2 hours

Spencer-Van Etten Central School – Remote Learning Day

Unatego Central – Delayed 2 hours

Walton Schools – Delayed 2 hours

Waverly School District – Remote Learning Day

You can view a full up-to-date list here. This list will be updated periodically with any changes.