BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Following last night’s winter storm, several schools across the Southern Tier are either closed or delayed today, February 28th.

Take a look:

Closed

  • Binghamton CSD
  • Blue Ridge School District
  • Broome-Tioga BOCES
  • Chenango Forks Central
  • Chenango Valley Schools
  • Cincinnatus Central
  • Johnson City CSD
  • Maine-Endwell Schools
  • Montrose Area School District
  • Newark Valley Schools
  • Otselic Valley Schools
  • Owego-Apalachin School District
  • Susquehanna Valley Central Schools
  • Union-Endicott Schools
  • Vestal Central Schools
  • Whitney Point Central
  • Windsor Central

Delayed

  • Afton Central School District – Delayed 2 hours
  • Athens Area Schools – Delayed 3 hours
  • DCMO BOCES – Delayed 2 hours
  • Hancock Central Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • Norwich City Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • Oxford Academy – Delayed 2 hours
  • Sayre Area Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • Spencer-Van Etten Central School – Remote Learning Day
  • Unatego Central – Delayed 2 hours
  • Walton Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • Waverly School District – Remote Learning Day

You can view a full up-to-date list here. This list will be updated periodically with any changes.