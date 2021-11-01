Seven police recruits sworn in by Mayor David Monday morning

BINGHAMTON, NY – One of the most diverse classes of police recruits this City has ever had, got sworn in by Mayor Rich David, this morning.

Back in March, Mayor David submitted the 2021 Binghamton Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative plan to New York State.

The plan outlined seven main goals for how the police department can better serve the community, diversifying the police ranked goal number 2.

Seven members were sworn in this morning, out of that seven, one is female and three are people of color.

Shaimeek Little, is the first in his family to join a police department and that’s something he takes pride in.

“I figured it would be a great way to start to make change. I like to live my life with the value of, be the change you want to see. I figured the best way to get out there and show people was to get out there and be the image that people can look up to,” he says.

Little added it’s important that the police department be more reflective of the community it serves.

In an effort to do that, back in June the Cite hired its first ever Director of Community Outreach and Recruitment, retired Binghamton Police Office Charles Woody Junior.