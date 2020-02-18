Seton Student recognized for creating “Catholic Schools of Broome County App” ﻿

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local student is being recognized for devising a way to keep parents informed about what’s happening at his school.

The Congressional App Challenge Award, the most prestigious prize for students in the STEM field, was given to Seton Catholic Central School senior Luke Redmore for creating the Catholic Schools of Broome County App.

Congressman Brindisi came to Seton today to present him with the award.

Redmore noticed how many schools in the area had similar apps to keep everyone in the loop about sporting events, lunch schedules, and even snow delays or cancellations.

The senior decided to create one for his school, which won him the award.



Redmore says he finally had the incentive to get into app design.

“Back when I was younger, it would have been something I wanted to try, but I never really got into it because I didn’t really have a purpose for doing it, so this was something I really recognized and thought ‘oh, I could do something with this, and it could really make an impact’, so I think that’s helped motivate me to really go through with it” says Redmore.

The app currently has about 2,000 users in the area for all 4 catholic schools in the county.

The app has been going for about a year, and Redmore says he’s gotten compliments from parents who say they don’t have to guess or wait for information anymore