Seton Catholic Graduate Selected as Nuclear Submarine Warfare Officer in U.S. Navy

BINGHAMTON — Midshipman Madeline Williams, a Seton Catholic Central School graduate, has been promoted to Nuclear Submarine Warfare Officer in the U.S. Navy.

Williams, who graduated in 2018, has been chosen for this position after a highly technical and competitive review process, and was one of only a few selected for an interview said Catholic Schools of Broome County.

According to the United States Naval Academy, Nuclear Submarine Officers manage many of the different aspects of operating the Navy’s Fleet of attack, ballistic missile, and guided missile submarines, such as powering, arming, and operating.

The academy also says that only a select group of disciplined and committed officers are given the opportunity to lead departments in the 1.5 billion dollar vessels.

In 2018, Williams was the first person selected for her freshman or “plebe” class of 1,200 candidates. While at Seton she was a six-time New York State scholar athlete and two-time US Lacrosse Academic All-American.