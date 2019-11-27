Seton Catholic Central marks Sock Out Cancer Day

BINGHAMTON – Catholic school students in our area were wearing some colorful apparel today as they look to raise money for cancer survivors.

Seton Catholic Central and other Catholic schools in the Syracuse Diocese marked Sock Out Cancer Day.

Students gathered in the Seton gymnasium for a brief prayer service with a moment of reflection for individuals and families suffering from cancer.

Sock Out Cancer raises money for local hospital foundations to distribute to cancer victims to cover their expenses by selling its trademark rainbow-striped socks.

Seton Principal Matthew Martinkovic says cancer has touched the lives of many students.

“This was a great cause to get our youth into it. And this was an excellent opportunity to get our schools all the way from pre-school all the way to our 12th graders to get involved and be knowledgeable of what’s going on and what this organization does for our community,” he said.

Seton also announced a drawing for two basketballs, both signed by Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim, with the proceeds benefiting Sock Out Cancer.

One dollar raffle tickets can be purchased at the main office at Seton Catholic Central.

The drawing will take place on December 20th.