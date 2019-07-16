Seton Catholic adds synthetic turf to fields

A Game Changing addition will be added to Seton Catholic Central this fall.

A new synthetic turf field is currently being constructed on-site at Seton’s Campus on Seminary Ave in Binghamton. The field will be used by the schools soccer and lacrosse teams along with physical education classes and summer camps. The district has been working towards having a turf field to call their own since 1999 and started making plans for the project with Clarke Companies in 2016. Thanks to two anonymous donors the project was finally able to get off the ground.

$945,000 of the $1.1 million project has been committed by donors so far. Broome County Catholic Schools President Elizabeth Carter says this is a massive addition for the school.

“They’ll be able to walk right out of the school and on to the field which is great. Saves a lot of time and also we’ll be able to use it for physical education, in the summer for summer camps, it opens a whole new world of possibilities for us.”

Donations are continuing to be accepted for other enhancements such as a speaker system and lights. The field will be named in honor of John G Dowd who was a major supporter of Catholic Schools in Broome and helped re-establish the school’s lacrosse program in 2005. The field will be completed by August 14th and the dedication ceremony will be on September 15th.