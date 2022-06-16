BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Sertoma Club is sponsoring a Brooks BBQ Dinner this Sunday, June 19th, that will benefit the Binghamton Boys and Girls Club.

The event will be held at the Boys and Girls Club located at 90 Clinton Street and will run from 11-2 p.m.

Proceeds from the dinner will be used to send local children from the B&G Club to Camp Sertoma this summer.

The menu includes: a half BBQ chicken, coleslaw, a baked potato, a dinner role, and a bottle of water.

Tickets are $13 per person and can be purchased online at binghamtonsertoma.org