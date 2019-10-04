SerlingFest draws Rod Serling fans from across the country to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Twilight Zone fans and Rod Serling afficionados are flocking to Binghamton this weekend to celebrate a significant milestone.

The 3rd annual SerlingFest is taking place tonight, tomorrow and Sunday.

Roughly 200 people from across the country, Canada and the United Kingdom are attending the festival celebrating the life and legacy of the Emmy award-winning writer and creator of the Twilight Zone.

The event is dubbed TZ at 60 because the iconic television show debuted on October 2nd, 1959.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of Serling’s other T-V series, Night Gallery.

The weekend features Twilight Zone screenings, panel discussions, book signings by Serling authors and raffles of Serling memorabilia.

SerlingFest is organized by the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation.

Foundation President Andy Polak says the out-of-town guests love visiting Binghamton sites referenced in Twilight Zone episodes.

“They all want to check out the carousel every year. The bus station also has history. The high school is well known because of the plaque, we always post pictures of that online. So there’s a lot for them to see. It’s like a pilgrimage of sorts to Binghamton, New York,” says Polak.

The city is openings the Rec Park carousel this weekend from noon to 4 for Serling fans to take a ride.

This evening’s events are taking place at Atomic Tom’s on State Street and feature a dramatic reading of Serling’s original Twilight Zone pilot script called “The Happy Place” which was rejected by the network.

Saturday’s schedule of presentations and screenings are at the Forum and include a live satellite question and answer session with T-Z actor Bill Mumy.

Sunday, the event moves to the Helen Foley Theater inside Binghamton High School.

Admission tomorrow is $25, $15 on Sunday.

For a complete schedule of events, go to RodSerling.com