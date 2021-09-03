“Serious Moonlight” art show at the Bundy

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Bundy Museum is hosting a new art exhibit dedicated to a beloved cat.

Serious Moonlight by Angela Cook opens tonight as part of First Friday.

This is Cook’s 8th show at the Bundy, and her first in 2 years.

The work, which is acrylic and mixed media, is dedicated to her cat, Lucas, who passed away in July.

Cook says Lucas was with her while she made most of the pieces in the show, which was largely created during the pandemic.

Cook hopes people are inspired to create after seeing her work.

“When something happens, like downtime, and you’re at home, to not feel trapped but use that time creatively, use that time wisely, like clean out your cupboards, make some art, bake a pie, you know use that time that the universe gives you constructively,” says Cook.

Serious Moonlight opened tonight at 6 and continues until 9.

There will be live music, tarot readings, crystals for sale, a photo booth and more.

The show will be up through September.

Cook also sells her art, with all proceeds going to the Bundy Museum.