Serious 3 car crash in Guilford results in some injuries

GUILFORD, NY – The New York State Police at Sidney are reporting a serious 3 vehicle crash that occurred Sunday in the Town of Guilford.

The accident happened shortly before 8 pm. An initial investigation showed a Doge Ram was traveling east on County Road 35 while a Ford Fusion was traveling north on State Highway 8.

The Doge Ram then entered the intersection, hitting the Ford Fusion, which in turn struck a Subaru Forester who was stopped there.

The 36 year-old Massachusetts woman driving the Fusion, as well as her 30 year-old female passenger from Port Leyden, New York were both taken to Wilson Hospital for serious injuries.

A 5 year-old boy, a 7 year-old girl and a 3 year-old girl who were also in the car were taken to Tri-Town Hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.

The 69 year-old man from Monroe driving the Dodge Ram was taken to and then released at the same hospital, and his passenger was not injured.

The 24 year-old Sidney man operating the Forester and his passenger, a 23 year-old woman, were both taken to Tri-Town and later Wilson Hospitals.