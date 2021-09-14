Series of burglaries and robberies result in 7 arrests

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE – A total of seven people have been arrested following a series of burglaries across Otsego, Delaware, Chenango and Madison counties.

NYS Police arrested 23 year-old Christopher Youngs Jr. of Maryland and 27 year-old John Clark of Morrisville in conjunction to the crimes back in July for burglary and theft.

In late July, Police also arrested 32 year-old Joseph Santiago of Burlington Flats after a report was made regarding a stolen vehicle in Edmeston. He was also carrying stolen guns.

Four more people were arrested in August, following a search warrant at the Edmeston home of Charles Hall.

Hall was arrested as well as 23 year-old Kayla VanPelt also of Edmeston, 59 year-old Harry Schmidt of Garrattsville and 56 year-old Samuel Madero of Morrisville.

All 7 individuals have been associated with 40 different cases between the New York State Police and local Sheriff’s departments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News