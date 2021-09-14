Series of burglaries and robberies result in 7 arrests

NEW YORK STATE – A total of seven people have been arrested following a series of burglaries across Otsego, Delaware, Chenango and Madison counties.

NYS Police arrested 23 year-old Christopher Youngs Jr. of Maryland and 27 year-old John Clark of Morrisville in conjunction to the crimes back in July for burglary and theft.

In late July, Police also arrested 32 year-old Joseph Santiago of Burlington Flats after a report was made regarding a stolen vehicle in Edmeston. He was also carrying stolen guns.

Four more people were arrested in August, following a search warrant at the Edmeston home of Charles Hall.

Hall was arrested as well as 23 year-old Kayla VanPelt also of Edmeston, 59 year-old Harry Schmidt of Garrattsville and 56 year-old Samuel Madero of Morrisville.

All 7 individuals have been associated with 40 different cases between the New York State Police and local Sheriff’s departments.