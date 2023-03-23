BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Binghamton Police Department executed a search warrant at 34 Clinton Street in relation to an animal abuse investigation.

34 Clinton Street is reportedly the home of 44-year-old John Elmer, who was previously put on the Broome County Animal Abuser Registry that was created in 2018.

BPD arrested Elmer and seized 38 dogs, 2 rabbits, and 2 guinea pigs.

He has been charged with 42 counts of violating the terms of the Broome County Animal Abuse Registry.

According to police, the animals are currently being housed and cared for by the Broome County Humane Society.

Back in 2018, Elmer plead guilty to abusing and neglecting multiple animals at a property in the Town of Sanford.

At that time, investigators found sheep that were emaciated and had an untreated eye infection that led to blindness, a donkey with an untreated contagious skin disease, 4 caged foxes, emaciated and with lice and 2 caged cats with respiratory problems and hook worm.

Plus, the carcasses of 2 dead goats were discovered in the barn.

Anyone with any information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 607-772-7080.