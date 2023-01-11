ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local developer is looking to bring luxury apartments to Endicott in order to serve engineers and executives that will work at the new clean technology firms being established on the Huron Campus.

Atlas James Construction and Fabrication was founded last year by marketing professional and Vestal Town Board member Stephen Donnelly.

Donnelly is calling his project Serenity Tower and plans to locate it on two of the Huron Campus parking lots at bordered by Watson Boulevard, Hill Avenue and Oak Hill Avenue.

The $30 million complex will feature 150 one, two and three bedroom units promising the finest modern amenities such as underground parking, natural stone countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and energy-efficient appliances.

Mayor Linda Jackson says this sort of housing is desperately needed in the village.

“We’re going to have a lot of, at first, they’re going to have to hire a lot of engineers and a lot of managers to set up everything. And I think that would be a very good thing to have somewqhere here in Endicott would be luxury apartments.”

Donnelly says Serenity Tower will cater especially to upper level employees of Imperium 3 New York which is planning to hire 1,200 workers at its lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant at Huron.

Serenity will also feature a 24-hour fitness center, daycare center, coffee bar, game room, business center, study areas and on-site security.

Donnelly tells NewsChannel 34 that he’s currently in negotiations with Phoenix Investors to purchase the property and will need a zoning variance from the village.

He hopes to break ground later this spring with a plan to start renting units by the 4th quarter of next year.