Serafini Transportation purchases Coachmaster

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local transportation company has added a new service to its fleet with the acquisition of a longstanding charter operator.

Serafini Transportation in Binghamton has purchased Coachmaster Transportation.

Coachmaster specializes in mid size coach buses that are often used to carry parties of 20 to 30 people on wine tours, casino trips, wedding parties and transportation to out-of-town airports.

Ken and Nancy Finch ran Coachmaster for 40 years until Ken passed away recently and Nancy decided to sell.

Its slogan has been “When you can’t fill that big bus, call us.”

“If you look at these buses from Coachmaster and their reputation, it’s impeccable. Ken and Nancy Finch over 40 years, it was their entire life, they did a wonderful job with it. And we hope to carry on that tradition,” said President of Serafini Transportation, Ken Serafini.

Serafini says he plans to retain the Coachmaster name, its vehicles and employees, including the Generla manager Dean Lawton.

Serafini says his company ranks in the top one or two percent for safety in New York State.

And he’s always looking for drivers as well as monitors for his school buses.

For more information, go to http://SerafiniTransportation.com.