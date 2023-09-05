BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Arts Council has a new Artist-In-Residence for the month of September.

Sam Mure has lived in Binghamton for seven years. Mure creates drawings, collages, prints, photographs and mixed media art. The work is intended to be bold and challenging, addressing issues of power and control and examining the lives of those who are marginalized.

Mure grew up on Long Island loving pop art and graffiti artists such as Keith Haring. Mure says art should be available to everyone.

“It is and should be accessible to everyone. Whether that be participating in making it or viewing it or understanding it, having access to art and creativity,” said Mure.

Mure is currently preparing work for a two-day show on October 6 and 7 as part of the Broome County Arts Trail. Mure moved into the Arts Council’s Artist-In-Residence studio on Friday and has 24/7 access to the space, tools and supplies for making artwork.