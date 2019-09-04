September office hours announced for Congressman Antonio Delgado

From Congressman Antonio Delgado:

KINGSTON, NY— Each month, the office of U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) hosts mobile office hours for constituents to come meet with the Congressman’s staff and receive assistance with constituent services.

This can include any type of support with federal services, from organizations applying for grants, to seniors having issues with their Social Security benefits, to veterans needing more information on VA services.

In August, Delgado’s office held mobile office hours at locations in Sullivan, Delaware, Columbia, Rensselaer, Greene, Ulster, Schoharie, and Otsego counties and added Farmers Market mobile office hours at local markets throughout the district.

“I’m deeply committed to serving everyone in our district with accessibility, accountability and transparency. That’s why I have made it a priority to be everywhere in the district and am constantly working to bring the resources from my office closer to you. It is also why I have held twenty-three town halls in the district, opened five district offices in Hudson, Kingston, Delhi, Oneonta and Liberty, and established locally-based NY-19 Advisory Committees on Veterans, Agriculture, Health Care and Small Business,” Delgado said.

“There are a number of ways my office can help cut through red tape and resolve issues tied up in federal agencies. These mobile office hours are another great way to bring important information and services directly to the communities I represent. Last month my office enjoyed meeting new faces at mobile office hours at local farmers markets. We are looking forward to meeting more folks in September — hope you’re able to come by!”



September Mobile Office Hours

September 9: Dutchess and Greene Counties

Milan (Wilcox Memorial) Town Hall

20 Wilcox Circle

Milan, New York 12571

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Town of Durham Town Hall

7309 Route 81

East Durham, New York 12423

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

September 16: Montgomery and Otsego Counties

Fort Plain Library

19 Willet Street

Fort Plain, New York 13339

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs Public Library

102 Main Street

Richfield Springs, New York 13439

3:00 p.m.– 5:00 p.m.

September 23: Montgomery and Rensselaer Counties

Margaret Reaney Memorial Library

19 Kingsbury Avenue

St. Johnsville, New York 13452

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Poestenkill Library

9 Plank Road

Poestenkill, New York 12140

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

September 30: Schoharie and Delaware Counties

Sharon Springs Free Library

129 Main Street

Sharon Springs, New York 13459

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Stamford Village Library

117 Main Street

Stamford, New York 12167

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.