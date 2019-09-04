September office hours announced for Congressman Antonio Delgado

From Congressman Antonio Delgado:
KINGSTON, NY— Each month, the office of U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) hosts mobile office hours for constituents to come meet with the Congressman’s staff and receive assistance with constituent services.
This can include any type of support with federal services, from organizations applying for grants, to seniors having issues with their Social Security benefits, to veterans needing more information on VA services.
In August, Delgado’s office held mobile office hours at locations in Sullivan, Delaware, Columbia, Rensselaer, Greene, Ulster, Schoharie, and Otsego counties and added Farmers Market mobile office hours at local markets throughout the district.
“I’m deeply committed to serving everyone in our district with accessibility, accountability and transparency. That’s why I have made it a priority to be everywhere in the district and am constantly working to bring the resources from my office closer to you. It is also why I have held twenty-three town halls in the district, opened five district offices in Hudson, Kingston, Delhi, Oneonta and Liberty, and established locally-based NY-19 Advisory Committees on Veterans, Agriculture, Health Care and Small Business,” Delgado said.
“There are a number of ways my office can help cut through red tape and resolve issues tied up in federal agencies. These mobile office hours are another great way to bring important information and services directly to the communities I represent. Last month my office enjoyed meeting new faces at mobile office hours at local farmers markets. We are looking forward to meeting more folks in September — hope you’re able to come by!”
September Mobile Office Hours
September 9: Dutchess and Greene Counties
Milan (Wilcox Memorial) Town Hall
20 Wilcox Circle
Milan, New York 12571
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Town of Durham Town Hall
7309 Route 81
East Durham, New York 12423
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
September 16: Montgomery and Otsego Counties
Fort Plain Library
19 Willet Street
Fort Plain, New York 13339
12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs Public Library
102 Main Street
Richfield Springs, New York 13439
3:00 p.m.– 5:00 p.m.
September 23: Montgomery and Rensselaer Counties
Margaret Reaney Memorial Library
19 Kingsbury Avenue
St. Johnsville, New York 13452
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Poestenkill Library
9 Plank Road
Poestenkill, New York 12140
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
September 30: Schoharie and Delaware Counties
Sharon Springs Free Library
129 Main Street
Sharon Springs, New York 13459
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Stamford Village Library
117 Main Street
Stamford, New York 12167
3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.