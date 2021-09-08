BINGHAMTON, NY – The 10th anniversary of historic flooding in Greater Binghamton is a reminder of our vulnerability to natural disasters.

September is Emergency Preparedness Month, so Broome County Executive Jason Garnar joined the Office of Emergency Services today to discuss ways to prepare for another flood or disaster.

Since the flood, there have been remote sensors installed on over 50 plus water sheds in Broome County as well as drainage upgrades to the Village of Deposit.

Garnar also announced that Patrick Dewing is the new Director of Emergency Services, replacing Mike Ponticiello who was promoted to Deputy County Executive.

Dewing says his department is doing everything it can to be ready for the next big one.

“I think it’s important to know what happens operationally on the ground and I will always take that with me when I sit at the Emergency Operations Center at the 30,000 foot level to understand how everything transpires on the ground and how that affects the staff on the ground,” says Garnar.

Each week this month is a different theme regarding preparedness month.

Last week was make a plan, this week is build a survival kit, next is low cost and no cost preparedness and last is teach our youth about preparedness month.

For more information, check out goBroomeCounty.com.