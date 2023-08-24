BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome County Arts Council has announced details for September’s First Friday Art Walk in downtown Binghamton.

On September 1, from 6 to 9 p.m., community members can join 11 locations for a night full of music, activities, and art. Most exhibitions are free and open to the public.

This month’s First Friday participating galleries, creative spaces, and businesses include:

The Artisan Gallery: The Artisan Gallery features the “Translations of the Tiers and More” exhibit by Armondo Dellasanta & Erin Waye. The exhibit showcases the work of two local prolific painters and their points of view throughout the Southern Tier. This collection is said to exude happiness and positivity, strength and beauty, intrigue and wonder.

Atomic Tom’s: Photography by KT Kanazawich.

The Bundy Museum: TBD.

Binghamton Photo: “A Fire in My Belly,” photography by Jackson Galati. The artist’s goal is for viewers to investigate the authenticity of themselves.

Cooperative Gallery 213: “What: Was-Is-Maybe” will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., as artist Mary Rose looks at her evolving work.

The Discovery Center: The Discovery Center will feature a Glow in the Dark Art show with a Discover Illumination activity for the public from 4 to 7 p.m.

Garland Gallery: Artist Susan MacDonald presents “DOMESTIK” with the music of DJ BayBee.

Orazio Salati Studio and Gallery: Orazio Salati Studio and Gallery presents the paintings of Randy Sandlin in “A Boy Who Dared to be Different.”

Old Barn Market & Gluten Free Bakery: Old Barn Market will be exhibiting art by AmarA*jk from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phelps Mansion Museum: The Phelps Mansion Museum will be hosting a First Friday Game Night with Victorian games and toys from the 19th century. Kids will also be able to participate in a scavenger hunt through the mansion. The Phelps will be offering psychic mediums and tarot card readers for $30 per 15-minute session.

The Roberson Museum: “Art of the Everyday” by Ithaca artist Mary Michael Shelley. Shelley is committed to showing anything can be art. From stoic cows to everyday office life, she aims to incorporate the small moments that make up a lifetime into her work while using wood and acrylic paint to create scenes from the snapshots in her head. The exhibit will run from 12 to 9 p.m.

The return of Trolley Tours: Guests can catch a ride on the trolly tour and experience local architecture as well as the sights of Binghamton. Tours leave from the Phelps Mansion Museum at 6 p.m. and 7 and are completely free.

In the early 2000’s, a trio of woman set out to create an event dedicated to preserving and celebrating art in Greater Binghamton. Held on the first Friday of every month, the art walk has been a local tradition for almost 20 years and has served as a platform for many local artists, gallery owners, and musicians. To promote the resurgence of the event, First Friday was adopted by the Arts Council in 2020 with the support of Broome County Government and City of Binghamton.

For updated exhibition information and a Google Map of the galleries, visit broomearts.org.