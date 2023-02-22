HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The sentencing of a local Pennsylvania woman who was involved in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, where she allegedly stole Nancy Pelosi’s laptop, has been delayed until next month.

Riley Williams, who has ties to Harrisburg and Camp Hill, was to be sentenced on Feb. 22 regarding the theft of Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Williams was convicted in Nov. 2022 of Civil Disorder and Resisting Officers.

Williams hasn’t been convicted of stealing the laptop, which is still missing.

Prosecutors stated that they want her to spend more than seven years behind bars.

According to a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors said that Williams was “obsessed with the idea that the 2020 election was stolen.”

They also say that she never showed any remorse and instead took pride in her participation in the violence and chaos of the Jan. 6 riot.

Williams is now set to be sentenced in Washington, D.C. on March 23 of this year.