BINGHAMTON, NY- The Assistant Attorney General, Mike Danaher is holding a presentation for Family Caregivers.

Family Caregivers are invited to attend a presentation Wednesday, December 15th from 1 to 2 via Zoom.

Danaher will review various types of scams that target older adults, and what Caregivers need to know to protect themselves and the people in their care.

Pre-registration for the event is required, call Caregiver Services at 607-778-2411.