WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local senior housing complex recently finished up renovations to help residents save energy and beat the heat.

The SEPP Group, a housing non-profit in our region, utilized a $40 thousand grant to install new second story windows at Whitney Point Senior Apartments. The grant money comes from Broome County’s Small Community Fund.

Residents say the former 33 year-old windows were drafty and had to be covered with plastic.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the upgrades will not only make the residents more comfortable, it will also save them money.

“Housing issues are especially important in Broome County,” Garnar said. “This particular grant means new housing opportunities. We’re gonna be replacing windows here at the Whitney Point Apartments. It’s gonna make the residents feel a lot more comfortable and its gonna be good for the finances because its gonna be more energy efficient.”

The entire complex has 24 one-bedroom apartments. The building’s first floor windows were replaced last year.