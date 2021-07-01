Senior Centers and adult day programs open back up

BINGHAMTON, NY – After over a year of being closed, starting today all senior centers are officially open.

Jason Garnar met with the Broome County Office for Aging at the Broome West Center to announce that all their programs are back.

The 8 senior centers and 2 adult programs are back to offering in-person lunch, classes, activities, exercise and more.

All activities are being offered 5 days a week, and anyone 60 or older is welcome to attend.

The adult day programs are for adults that are isolated or memory impaired.

Mary Whitcombe, the Director for the Office for Aging says its important that adults stay active.

“You can also senior center your way, you can socialize, you can get a game of pool or a game of cards together, create a book club or use the exercise equipment,” says Whitcombe.

Whitcombe also announced a new virtual senior center for adults that are homebound.

It’s designed to bring socialization, education, and activities just like the other senior centers.

For more information on the senior centers, adult day programs, or the virtual senior center, call the Office for Aging at 778 2411.