BINGHAMTON, NY – Senator Fred Akshar along with Senator Peter Oberacker are working to help New Yorkers get some release at the gas pump.

The New York Gas Tax Relief Act would suspend the state gas tax until September to help lower the costs that have been skyrocketing lately, but have been a problem for the past two years.

They say increased prices have led to struggle for many small businesses and families. They add that people have to get to the grocery store, doctor appointments and other essential locations, and the cost of gas adds a constant burden to everyday life.

They say in the past year alone, average gas prices in New York have gone up by more than a dollar per gallon.

The Gas Tax Relief Act would ensure gas tax collections are directed to the state’s Dedicated Highway and Bridge Trust Fund.

“Legislation has been introduced that would raise taxes on gas and home heating fuel and it is a non-starter in my book. New York already has the highest energy taxes in the nation and measures adding to consumer pain make no sense. I will continue to oppose any new taxes especially those that will hurt people here in our part of the state where public transportation options are sparse,” concluded Senator Oberacker.